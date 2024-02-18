Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRANSFERRED US INTO THE KINGDOM OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST, Colossians 1:1-7, 20240217
channel image
First Century Gospel Church HQ
19 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

 Colossians 1:1-7, 20240217

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
godgospelgracejesuswisdomknowledgelighttruthfaithunderstandingwordspiritinheritancebloodstrengthsaintsfruitjoyprayredemptionwalkforgiveness of sinspatiencethanklongsuffering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket