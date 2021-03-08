Jesus said Don’t be deceived

(Mt. 24:4-35; Mk. 13:5-13; Lk. 21:8-36)



“Take heed that no one deceives you.”



Jesus departed from the temple at Jerusalem and sat down with his disciples on the Mt. of Olives. Now, speaking with him privately, the disciples asked, “…and what will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?”



The first sign Jesus pointed to was religious deception. Mankind would be flooded with false christs and prophets and teachers, using false signs, wonders and miracles. Widespread deception so cleverly executed that, if it was possible, even the Lord’s disciples would be deceived by it.



Jesus said, “Take heed that no one deceives you…For false christs and false prophets will arise and show great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.” (Mt. 24: 4, 24) A similar warning is repeated throughout the Bible.

When the God’s Spirit comes to a person, He plants in his heart a love of Truth, so he might be saved. After salvation, he longs for Truth.



To those who reject Truth, God sends delusions. At the End of Days, God allows the world to be flooded with Satan’s lies and powerful delusions. Eternally damnable lies backed by extremely believable, miracles, signs and wonders. Only those with a God-implant love of Truth can be saved.



A steep decline in biblical knowledge and doctrine precedes this, laying the groundwork for the acceptance of lies. Biblical and doctrinal illiteracy sets people up to be led astray and to believe lies. Religious deception grows greater and greater at the end, leading to spiritual darkness and a great falling away into apostasy.



Satan will send to earth the Antichrist, a winsome, charismatic man expressing the fulfillment of man’s misplaced desire. In a short time, almost everyone will follow him. But like his Sender, he comes to kill, steal and destroy, and lead as many as possible into eternal damnation.



“Take heed that no one deceives you.”



---Beverly Nickles