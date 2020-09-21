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President Trump’s long history of kindness goes unreported by mainstream media
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6 views • September 21, 2020
Despite all the attacks from the mainstream media, President Trump has a long history of going out of his way to help those in need. One America’s Pearson Sharp takes a closer look at the President’s many unreported acts of kindness throughout the years.
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