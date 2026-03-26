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Rising Nigerian Rapper Highstarlavista is facing backlash after running on stage while dragging a baby goat
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🇳🇬 Rising Nigerian Rapper Highstarlavista is facing backlash after running on stage while dragging a baby goat by his leash and a chicken in his hand while performing his hit song “Obo Dobo.”
The goat can be seen resisting his pulls as the rapper slings the goat around as if it is an Amazon package.
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