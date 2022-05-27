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COVID LIES - March 2020 - May 2022 EXPOSE THE LIES / DESTROY THE NARRATIVE
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22 views • May 27, 2022
COVID LIES - March 2020 - May 2022
EXPOSE THE LIES / DESTROY THE NARRATIVE
March 2020 we locked down and started the Virus Isolation Camp
https://www.facebook.com/b4ur1camp
Confronting Police and brain washed Vigilantes during the first lockdown, we decided to head over to Italy and Spain over land. The idea was to gather info on what we were seeing in the news. What a shit show all over Europe. We came back 7 weeks later and started work on the push back .
https://b4ur1.com/
https://t.me/b4u2r1
https://www.facebook.com/b4ur12
https://www.facebook.com/groups/b4ur1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/b4u2r1
https://www.bitchute.com/b4ur1/
32 million people have refused the booster and large numbers are refusing to jab the kids , Thank you all so much for this.. Much respect Warriors
EXPOSE THE LIES / DESTROY THE NARRATIVE
March 2020 we locked down and started the Virus Isolation Camp
https://www.facebook.com/b4ur1camp
Confronting Police and brain washed Vigilantes during the first lockdown, we decided to head over to Italy and Spain over land. The idea was to gather info on what we were seeing in the news. What a shit show all over Europe. We came back 7 weeks later and started work on the push back .
https://b4ur1.com/
https://t.me/b4u2r1
https://www.facebook.com/b4ur12
https://www.facebook.com/groups/b4ur1
https://www.facebook.com/groups/b4u2r1
https://www.bitchute.com/b4ur1/
32 million people have refused the booster and large numbers are refusing to jab the kids , Thank you all so much for this.. Much respect Warriors
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