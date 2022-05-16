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Prayers that Resonate with God, National Day of Prayer 2022
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Discovering the Jewish Jesus.
Streamed live on May 5, 2022 Rabbi shares how to pray specific and authentic prayers concerning our lives along with key prayers for our nation. Join with Rabbi as he leads us in prayer for God’s will concerning the church and America. God wants to answer our prayers!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6OdU1V9imo
Streamed live on May 5, 2022 Rabbi shares how to pray specific and authentic prayers concerning our lives along with key prayers for our nation. Join with Rabbi as he leads us in prayer for God’s will concerning the church and America. God wants to answer our prayers!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6OdU1V9imo
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