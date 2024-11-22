BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why is Natural Law Important? Europa Roundtable ep. 3
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 5 months ago

We got quite a collection of consciousness this evening! Where else are you going to hear 10 people from 8 countries talk about the important things in life? Gotta remark the fact that it's cool & refreshing to hear so many voices & perspectives on a topic like this.. Since we had Kris Nelson in the house, I took the opportunity while producing this video, to lean in heavy on showcasing a sample of the plethora of info-graphs & slides he's produced for now for many years.. As I was making the video and adding 50 slides to it, I had in mind different audiences, as this video was uploaded on multiple channels in different countries, I wanted them to catch on to the massive, creative, & highly educational works of his. Evolveconsciousness.org is his site The Europa link hub: taplink.cc/enl the telegram chat is open to all if you would like to join, and then from there see about getting involved in the weekly video calls Ciao!

Keywords
mindvibrationfactsphilosophygendernatural lawcause and effectmentalismhermetic principlespolaritythe great workmoral lawgolden ruleuniversal lawmaatcausalitypresentation videocosmic lawkarmic lawhermetically sealednatural law principlesthe lost principlehermeticacorrespondanceeuropa natural law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy