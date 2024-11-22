Why is Natural Law Important? Europa Roundtable ep. 3

We got quite a collection of consciousness this evening! Where else are you going to hear 10 people from 8 countries talk about the important things in life? Gotta remark the fact that it's cool & refreshing to hear so many voices & perspectives on a topic like this.. Since we had Kris Nelson in the house, I took the opportunity while producing this video, to lean in heavy on showcasing a sample of the plethora of info-graphs & slides he's produced for now for many years.. As I was making the video and adding 50 slides to it, I had in mind different audiences, as this video was uploaded on multiple channels in different countries, I wanted them to catch on to the massive, creative, & highly educational works of his. Evolveconsciousness.org is his site The Europa link hub: taplink.cc/enl the telegram chat is open to all if you would like to join, and then from there see about getting involved in the weekly video calls Ciao!

