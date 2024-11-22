Why is Natural Law Important? Europa Roundtable ep. 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We got quite a collection of consciousness this evening! Where else are you going to hear 10 people from 8 countries talk about the important things in life? Gotta remark the fact that it's cool & refreshing to hear so many voices & perspectives on a topic like this..
Since we had Kris Nelson in the house, I took the opportunity while producing this video, to lean in heavy on showcasing a sample of the plethora of info-graphs & slides he's produced for now for many years.. As I was making the video and adding 50 slides to it, I had in mind different audiences, as this video was uploaded on multiple channels in different countries, I wanted them to catch on to the massive, creative, & highly educational works of his. Evolveconsciousness.org is his site
