Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Crimes Against Humanity: German Corona Investigation: PCR Pandemic

The German Corona Investigative Committee has taken testimony from a large number of international scientists and experts since July 10, 2020. Their conclusions are the following: The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal” It is: The biggest tort case ever The greatest crime against humanity ever committed Those responsible must be: Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity Sued for civil damages Deaths There is no excess mortality in any country Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu 94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19 Autopsies showed: Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions Almost all deaths were very old people Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics Health Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious Tests: Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles Illegality: The German government locked down, imposed social-distancing/ mask-wearing on the basis of a single opinion The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating The lockdowns were based on non-existent infections Former president of the German federal constitutional court doubted the constitutionality of the corona measures Former UK supreme court judge Lord Sumption concluded there was no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for corona measures German RKI (CDC equivalent) recommended no autopsies be performed Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately No serious scientist gives any validity to the infamous Neil Ferguson’s false computer models warning of millions of deaths Mainstream media completely failed to report the true facts of the so-called pandemic Democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models Drosten (of PCR test), Tedros of WHO, and others have committed crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code Politicians can avoid going down with the charlatans and criminals by starting the long overdue public scientific discussion Conspiracy: Politicians and mainstream media deliberately drove populations to panic Children were calculatedly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow Corona rules” The hopeless PCR test is used to create fear and not to diagnose There can be no talk of a second wave Injury and damage: Evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations Anti-corona measures have: Killed innumerable people Destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide Children are being taken away from their parents Children are traumatized en masse Bankruptcies are expected in small- and medium-sized businesses Redress: A class action lawsuit must be filed in the USA or Canada, with all affected parties worldwide having the opportunity to join Companies and self-employed people must be compensated for damages Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/vp2xlb Keywords: Corona, Coronavirus, Vaccine, PCR, PCR Test, German Corona Investigation, PCR Pandemic, Corona Scandal, Fraud, Tort, Scandal