Alex Jones Full Show 3/18/25

President Trump Told Roger Stone, "It's So Horrible- I Can't Tell You, But Someday You'll Know," & That The World Will Be Shocked By What The JFK Files He's About To Release PROVE. President Trump & Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Have Agreed To A Ceasefire Plan And A Long-Term Framework To Permanently End The Ukraine-Russia War!