Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Swan: "Zelenskyy Unmasked" | Truth in Media
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
60 views
Published 16 hours ago

Ben Swan Truth in Media  |  Two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden threatened that "If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2."


A year later, journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report on how National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan formed a task force with the CIA to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — with Biden's approval.


So why did the corporate media treat the pipeline's explosion as a mystery? And why did politicians in the US and EU gloat over its destruction?


Episode 4 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...

Keywords
ben swantruth in mediaep 4zelensky unmasked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket