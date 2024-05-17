Ben Swan: "Zelenskyy Unmasked" | Truth in Media

Ben Swan Truth in Media | Two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden threatened that "If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2."





A year later, journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report on how National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan formed a task force with the CIA to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — with Biden's approval.





So why did the corporate media treat the pipeline's explosion as a mystery? And why did politicians in the US and EU gloat over its destruction?





Episode 4 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...