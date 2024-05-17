Ben Swan: "Zelenskyy Unmasked" | Truth in Media

Ben Swan Truth in Media | Two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden threatened that "If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2."
A year later, journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report on how National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan formed a task force with the CIA to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — with Biden's approval.
So why did the corporate media treat the pipeline's explosion as a mystery? And why did politicians in the US and EU gloat over its destruction?
Episode 4 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.