WTF'S MORNING TYRANNY REPORT 06-28-2021 ANOTHER "WARNING LABEL" WHILE THE DEATHS CONTINUE

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The CDC as expected put a warning label on the pfizer jabs for myocarditis. A label that wont be seen or save anyone. Meanwhile the death toll continues to rise in all countries. This injection is the virus that is killing and maiming the masses. This is by design!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1408182902978977802?s=20
https://www.mediaite.com/news/fda-to-add-warning-label-for-heart-inflammation-on-pfizers-covid-vaccine/
https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/our-covid-free-status-relies-trust-vaccine
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.globalresearch.ca/15472-dead-1-5-million-injured-50-serious-reported-european-union-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-shots/5748346
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04748172
Thumbnail Link:
https://bnccnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/FDA-Adds-Pfizer-and-Moderna-Covid-Vaccines-Warning-of-Rare-scaled.jpeg