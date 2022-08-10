President Biden Does Not Think China Is Going To Do Anything More

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https://gnews.org/post/p16766dbd
08/08/2022 President Biden: I am not worried, but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are. But I don’t think they’re gonna do anything more