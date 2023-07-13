Business PERSECUTED Over Christian Beliefs Ross McKnight Takes A Stand Against Pagan Pride Month

Stew Peters Show





All true Christians know they might have to be put to the test for their faith.

Ross McKnight, owner of Backwater Foie Gras, joins Stew to talk about the woke mob’s anti-Christian campaign against his business.

On June 2nd, at the outset of Pride Month, Ross made a post on his personal Instagram.

The post was focused on the traditions surrounding the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a popular Catholic devotional subject that has been associated with the month of June for centuries, long before “pride month” was a thing.

But then on June 6th, while Ross was going about his daily routine of processing birds and prepping orders, he began to receive notices from several clients, telling him they would no longer be patronizing Backwater Foie Gras because the company was “homophobic.”

Thanks to the public hate campaign against his business, Ross estimates that about two-third of his original clientele vanished, costing the family thousands of dollars a month in lost income.

Ross, to his credit, has not backed down because he is not a fake Christian.

Fortunately, over the past month there has been an enormous, nationwide outpouring of support for the McKnights and their business.

A GiveSendGo to support the McKnights has raised more than one hundred and twenty thousand dollars.

The Sacred Heart is the image of Christ’s heart consumed by fire with love for all mankind.

The juxtaposition of Christ’s love with pagan pride that claims “love is love” is an irrational response to God’s love.

There is an old saying that the road to hell is paved with the skulls of priests and bishops.

This is a warning to clergy who would normalize sin and lead their flocks on a path to hell.

This controversy has glorified Christ and his rein over the forces of evil.

It has also inspired others with courage to stand up against the sins of this age.

The slippery slope of the LGBT is leading to the acceptance of pedophilia.

Sodomy is one of the greatest insults to the creator because it perverts His gift that allows us to participate in the creation of new life.

Sometimes the only way you can save someone is to be an obstacle to them.

This is why we must stand up and protect our children who are under threat from the radical LGBT.

To support Ross McKnight and his business go to https://www.givesendgo.com/Backwaterfoiegras

