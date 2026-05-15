300 ⚔ BUT INSTEAD OF GERARD BUTLER, YOU GET ELLIOT PAGE 😅 [YOU FIGURE OUT HOW IT ENDS❗]

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300, but instead of Gerard Butler, it’s Elliot Page.
Source: https://x.com/DrClownPhD/status/2055075088102289868
Christopher Nolan was apparently infected with the WOKE VIRUS [the only virii proven to actually exist], and has casted Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in his upcoming Odyseey film, possibly encouraged by nonsense from The View:
How the f*ck is this NOT satire? MEMOLOGY 101
https://odysee.com/how-the-f-ck-is-this-not-satire:4da037f48075413f6ef66f5b685ecdf04e3115a9