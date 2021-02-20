BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden’s Dementia!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
972 views • February 20, 2021
'Never before’ has the leader of the free world been ‘so cognitively compromised’.
It is clear US President Joe Biden is not up to the task he has been “sworn in to do”, according to Sky News host Cory Bernardi.

“Never before has the leader of the free world been so cognitively compromised,” Mr Bernardi said

“It’s clear to me at the least that US President Joe Biden is struggling with dementia and is clearly not up to the task he’s been sworn in to do.”

Mr Bernardi said it is something which was “evident” during the election campaign, but the “partisan and poisonous” mainstream media chose not to highlight anything which could have “derailed a Biden victory”.

“Even now, after he has been sworn in, many of them are still refusing to speak the truth about Biden’s lack of capacity.”

Joe Biden recently emerged to make his “sanitised” Presidential Town Hall Debut, at which the new president “promptly gave away his teleprompter”.

“The result was nothing short of a disaster … it was littered with total falsehoods,” Mr Bernardi said.

“It’s all rather pathetic, but even usually smart people are blinded by the nonsense put out by the mainstream media. They believe every perceived sin of Donald Trump while they seem intent on canonizing St. Joe.”
Keywords
dementiapoliticsmsmjoebidencurrenteventscognitivelycompromisedmariokart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Douglas Harrington
Anthropic&#8217;s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Anthropic’s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy