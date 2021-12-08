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Ian Prior: Parents Fight Back Against the Loudoun County School Board
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Ian Prior is a former senior official in the Trump Department of Justice and Executive Director of FightForSchools.com
According to its website, Fight for Schools is a non-partisan political action committee “focused on electing common sense candidates that commit to policies that support equal opportunity, tolerance, meritocracy and achievement.”
Mr. Prior started The Fight for Schools in March 2021, when a group of current and former teachers, administrators and schools board members called "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” compiled a list of parents who actively spoke out against the school board policies such as CRT and school closures. When the group tried to sabotage the parents’ movement, Mr. Prior pushed back by launching the recall effort against six members of the Loudoun County school board.
According to its website, Fight for Schools is a non-partisan political action committee “focused on electing common sense candidates that commit to policies that support equal opportunity, tolerance, meritocracy and achievement.”
Mr. Prior started The Fight for Schools in March 2021, when a group of current and former teachers, administrators and schools board members called "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” compiled a list of parents who actively spoke out against the school board policies such as CRT and school closures. When the group tried to sabotage the parents’ movement, Mr. Prior pushed back by launching the recall effort against six members of the Loudoun County school board.
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