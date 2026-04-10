Children of Minab traveling with the Iranian delegation, led by Dr. Ghalibaf.

Personal belongings left behind by the children, stained with their blood, were taken by the Iranian delegation “Minab 168” to Pakistan as evidence of a U.S. war crime against Iran, and as a symbol of their demand for justice in potential upcoming negotiations.

Ghalibaf at Islamabad Airport: Our experience negotiating with the United States has always been marked by failure and broken promises / We have goodwill, but no trust

The Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, upon arrival in Islamabad and in response to journalists’ questions about recent remarks by U.S. Vice President Vance, said:

➡️Unfortunately, our experience in negotiations with the United States has consistently been one of failure and broken commitments. Twice within less than a year, in the middle of negotiations—and despite Iran’s goodwill—we were attacked, and multiple war crimes were committed.

➡️We have goodwill, but we do not have trust.

➡️In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready for a genuine agreement and to grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see readiness from us as well. However, in the current conflict, we have shown them that if they intend to use negotiations as a futile show or a deceptive tactic, we are prepared to secure our rights through faith in God and reliance on the strength of our nation.

Adding: From on X Professor Marandi said simply, "Greetings from Islamabad"

Adding:

Iranian Negotiating Team is organized into five committees:

➡️General Committee — led by Parliament Speaker Qalibaf

Political Committee — led by Foreign Minister Araqchi

➡️Military Committee — led by Defense Council Chairman Ahmadian

➡️Economic Committee — led by Central Bank Governor Hemmati

➡️Legal Committee — led by Deputy Foreign Ministers Baqaei and Gharibabadi

Adding:

Pakistan has released a list of names from the Iranian delegation

It consists of 86 officials, experts, and media personnel.

Some important names that are attending, which weren’t mentioned in media extensively, are Baqeri Kani, deputy of the SNSC, and Mohammad Nabavian, a notoriously conservative MP.

Overall, this is a VERY heavy delegation which carries a lot of authority and expertise.

@Middle_East_Spectator



