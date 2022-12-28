Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Book of Revelation 9:14 & Revelation 16:12 Starting to Happen?
68 views
channel image
The Appearance
Published 15 hours ago |

MAILBAG SHOW * 12.27.2022

--------------------------------------------------------------

DISCUSSION FORUMS ON ABOVETOPSECRET.COM...

https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1322939/pg1

WE ARE ON THE PRECIPICE OF WORLD WAR 3...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/precipice-world-war-iii/

S. KOREA SCRAMBLES FIGHTERS WHEN N. KOREA CROSSES BORDER...

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/south-korea-scrambles-after-the-north-crosses-the-border/

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DIMITRY MEDVEDEV RELEASES 2023 PREDICTIONS...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/russian-president-dimitry-medvedev-releases-2023-predictions-oil-will-reach-150-per-barrell-us-dollar-will-lose-status-global-reserve-currency/

BIDEN SIGNS DEFENSE BILL REPEALING MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE...

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/23/biden-defense-bill-military-vaccine-mandate-00075437

FLORIDA SUPREME COURT APPROVES STATE GRAND JURY TO INVESTIGATE BIG PHARMA...

https://trendingpolitics.com/the-supreme-court-of-florida-approves-states-grand-jury-to-investigate-big-pharma-knab/

TWITTER FILES EXPOSE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DISTURBING PANDEMIC AGENDA...

https://www.westernjournal.com/twitter-files-bombshell-exposes-biden-admins-disturbing-pandemic-agenda/

--------------------------------------------------------------

Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1

Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net

Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2

Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance

Contact Info:

Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064

Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317

Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour.

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket