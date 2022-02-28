Treating Covid Correctly Can Save Your Life

Many people are dying of mistreatment of covid by local hospitals, not covid itself. I don't blame the doctors because they are dealing with something new and they just made the wrong choice in their decisions on how to handle the situation.



Thankfully there are very effective drugs and other methods proven to help people overcome covid in the rare case of someone getting extremely sick.





Hopefully, doctors will make better choices in the way they treat covid patients.





I think too many people are being sucked into the news media and running around in fear. There is nothing to fear folks.





Sadly there is still no vaccine for covid, only experimental drugs.

Don't be fooled by the media people.