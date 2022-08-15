Giant "Human" Skeletons Illuminati Cover Up Exposed!! [Full Documentary] 2022

"Those who control the past control the future, and those who control the present control the past." The illuminati need to become the "authors of the truth", and control our text books, media (source of news, and information), and even music/songs (mainstream media). They will shape and mold your ideas, opinions, morals, and ultimately behavior. "The Matrix is a system, and that system is our enemy. But when you're inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters. The very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy. You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inert, so hopelessly dependent on the system, that they will fight to protect it." -Morpheus from the first Matrix movie. During the days of Noah Satans fallen angels were going around having sex with women, an even mixing their DNA with fish, and animals. No one knows for sure how this works, but what we know for sure is that it happened!! A world wide cover up of bizarre human, and animal skeletons has taken place. Obviously we need to pay more attention to this

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