Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can I Freeze My Coffee Beans?
Conservative Coffee Lovers
One of the most common questions I here from customers is “Can I freeze my coffee beans”? Can I freeze whole beans? Can I freeze ground coffee? When it comes to freezing coffee, there are several issues to consider. In this article, let’s take a quick look. For a more in-depth examination of freezing coffee beans, check out my article, “How to keep roasted coffee fresh”.

