I saw the soon Rapture happening!
SEPTEMBER 6, 2012 PROPHECY: BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN, CALLED HIS SIMPLE PROPHET, BY THE GOD OF ABRAHAM, ISAAC AND JACOB, SAW THE RAPTURE HAPPENING IN THE NOW VERY NEAR FUTURE! BENJAMIN SEES WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.
Published on Sept 6, 2012 on the website www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
