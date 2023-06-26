🌊 Don't let life's waves decide your path! 🚘💨

Your body doesn't differentiate between the stress of a massive 80 ft. wave coming at you or the worry of your 16-year-old daughter being out late. We often drift and let events dictate our decisions, but there's a lesson to be learned from athletes.

Athletes excel because they practice in the environment they compete in. They focus, concentrate, and prepare themselves to make split-second decisions under pressure. We can all benefit from adopting this mindset in our own lives.

Instead of drifting, take charge of your choices. Embrace the practice of decision-making in the real world. Whether it's through visualizing scenarios, seeking advice, or actively preparing for challenges, practicing decision-making will help you navigate through life's uncertainties.

As a writer, I've been unexpectedly influenced by the people I cover. We can all learn from others and use their experiences to shape our own paths.

Don't drift aimlessly—practice making decisions in the environment where they matter most. Take control of your choices and ride the waves of life with confidence! 🌊🌟