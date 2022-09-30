Proof Vax is a U.S./China Bio Weapon!

FOIA shows Fauci and other top U.S. medical officials were basically bought off when they received hundreds of millions of dollars. It also shows that testing for the vaccine was allowed to be done in China. Remember that Pfizer got ingredients for their vaccine from China as well. Watch the video for so much more.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Bannons War Room

https://rumble.com/v1lwzcs-dr.-naomi-wolf-on-the-ccps-control-of-the-covid-vaccine.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com









