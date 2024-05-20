What is the best pre workout powder or supplement to burn fat and build muscle? Which workout powder or supplement has the best aerobic muscle output and workout recovery
0:00 intro
0:09 Criteria For Clean Pre Workout Supplement
1:32 How Much Caffeine Should you Take
2:25 Pure Pump Pre Workout
4:19 Niacin and Niacin Flush
4:40 Citruline and Beta-Alinine
4:57 Burn IQ Muscle Tech
5:35 enfinity Paraxanthine
5:45 Green Coffee Bean
6:05 Forskolin
6:15 Phenylcapsaicin
6:21 Grains of Paradise
6:30 Suggested Dosage of Burn IQ
6:45 How Long to feel the effects?
7:00 How Does Bun IQ Make you Feel?
7:32 Naked Energy
8:56 Dynamax
9:10 Anhydrous Caffeine vs. ZUMXR Caffeine
9:40 Methyliberine
10:27 Cordyceps
11:55 Ketone IQ
12:40 Ketosis Exogenous and Ketones
12:50 How does Ketosis make you feel
13:15 How to get in Ketosis
14:17 Citruline and Agmatine
14:20 Vaso dilators Nitris Oxide Supplements
