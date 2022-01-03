THE FIVE DOCS END-OF-YEAR CRITICALLY THINKING SPECIAL 2021

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Here is a powerful end-of-year/dawn-of-a-new year FIVE DOCTOR’s Conversation for you!
The Five Docs recap some of the absurdities of 2021 and look into how some of the issues we dealt with this year could have been handled better. In addition, the Docs talk about possible solutions for 2022, in order to create a more sane, more free and happier experience this coming year.
This is one you do not want to miss!