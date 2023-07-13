A Russian FPV attack drone hunting a Ukrainian Bradley APC.
The FPV drones of the 58th Army, inflict devastating damage on the Ukrainians daily while repelling the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In just a month, the Ukrainians have lost dozens of units of equipment and a significant number of soldiers due to kamikaze drone strikes.
