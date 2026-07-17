The Darkest Marketing Story in Music History

🔥 Can controversy make an unknown band become famous around the world?





🎸 The story of Burzum is one of the most controversial chapters in music history. A shocking criminal case, massive media attention, and a question that still divides fans today: was it simply notoriety, or did controversy completely reshape the band's legacy?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6N4pEVGeDp2AfLi0T0ehSz?si=6a71546b9edc43a7





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#norwegianblackmetal

#MusicHistory

#musicdocumentary

#vargvikernes