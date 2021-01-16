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Doctors in germany on the streets warning do NOT get vaccinated. (Translation Provided below)
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1000 views • January 16, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/Yjyzos
Here is the translation to the video.
German doctors warning people do NOT get vaccinated
Doctors in Germany are walking around residential districts and urging citizens not to be vaccinated and warned of the dangers of vaccination.
The translation is like this:
Akhtung Akhtung Akhtung!
- Dear compatriots, do not vaccinate against Corona in any case, because those vaccines are dangerous and unspected.
We don't want to be lab rabbits for genetic testing.
Vaccines are the main cause of mass deaths and sterilization (artificial infertility).
No long-term vaccine trials have been done, so the weakness of these vaccines is a criminal crime.
Bill Gates wants to reduce the population by 50 %- Akhtung, achtung.
This is not a conspiracy theory anymore, this is a real war between humanity and evil.
Here is the translation to the video.
German doctors warning people do NOT get vaccinated
Doctors in Germany are walking around residential districts and urging citizens not to be vaccinated and warned of the dangers of vaccination.
The translation is like this:
Akhtung Akhtung Akhtung!
- Dear compatriots, do not vaccinate against Corona in any case, because those vaccines are dangerous and unspected.
We don't want to be lab rabbits for genetic testing.
Vaccines are the main cause of mass deaths and sterilization (artificial infertility).
No long-term vaccine trials have been done, so the weakness of these vaccines is a criminal crime.
Bill Gates wants to reduce the population by 50 %- Akhtung, achtung.
This is not a conspiracy theory anymore, this is a real war between humanity and evil.
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