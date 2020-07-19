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Global Alert News - #258 - Dane Wigington
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81 views • July 19, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 18, 2020.
Dane alerts us to the NEW Hong Kong covid 3 times more contagious
His introduction is spot-on...and what many of us encounter when trying to tell the "willfully ignorant" these truths we all must face if life is to survive on this planet.
Dane alerts us to the NEW Hong Kong covid 3 times more contagious
His introduction is spot-on...and what many of us encounter when trying to tell the "willfully ignorant" these truths we all must face if life is to survive on this planet.
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