“Bill Clinton was working for the CIA for many years” & had a close relationship with Epstein - Johnny Vedmore, clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
53 views • 23 hours ago

“Bill Clinton was working for the CIA for many years”

Johnny Vedmore says that Bill Clinton had a close relationship with Epstein, influenced by CIA connections and funding of various Democratic politicians.

Johnny Vedmore is an investigative journalist & historian. Founder of Newspaste.com, and Presenter of the Newspaste Podcast and other shows including Newshound, Newspasty, Newstheory and Audit Everything.

His LinkedIn account says he reports on some of the most powerful people on the planet and writes well-sourced long form articles.  (a little less than 50% of article link, video issue).

Watch in full       (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/11/02/758078/Epstein-Was-the-Sole-Mastermind-of-an-Industrial-Sex-Trafficking-Enterprise)

Cynthia... Again the link above won't play the video for me, but you can read the article. I uploaded another clip of this interview, yesterday or day before if interested. 

@Unscripted_PTV

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
