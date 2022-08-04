How U.S. Killed Al-Qaeda’s Al-Zawahiri Without Harming Anyone Else?

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https://gnews.org/post/p13tpca94
08/02/2022 Hindustan Times: After weeks of tracking and planning, the U.S. CIA assassinated notorious Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri over the weekend in Kabul. The U.S. reportedly used 2 macabre Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile believed to be equipped with six razor-like blades extending from the fuselage that slices through its target but does not explode