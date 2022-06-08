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Watch briiv compared to a single house plant - TantraDesigns
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101 views • June 08, 2022
Watch briiv compared to a single house plant
Powered by plants
How does briiv compare to just using traditional house plants?
Plants are amazing, there’s no denying that
We have taken nature and given it a boost, briiv is as powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants. So you can enjoy the benefits of having plants in your home without the hassle.
3,043 HOUSE PLANTS Equivalent to = 1 Device
Powered by plants
How does briiv compare to just using traditional house plants?
Plants are amazing, there’s no denying that
We have taken nature and given it a boost, briiv is as powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants. So you can enjoy the benefits of having plants in your home without the hassle.
3,043 HOUSE PLANTS Equivalent to = 1 Device
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