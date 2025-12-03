THE HOLIDAY CONSPIRACY THE CHURCH DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW

GRAVIEN IMAGES: the remix

(Rap, Hip Hop)

This Christmas, the carols and decorations hide an ancient secret. We break down the raw, untold history of the holiday—from its pagan roots in Mithraism to its financial engine in the modern church. This isn't an attack on your joy, but a wake-up call to the "Graven Images: the remix" we've been sold. Listen to the song that's exposing everything.





View my research paper:

“SEEK and you Shall FIND.” https://figshare.com/articles/dataset...