Quo Vadis





Apr 22, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 21, 2024





Thank you.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 21:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion.





Listen to Me.





You well know how much I love you.





Be meek and humble of heart and Heaven will be your reward.





Do not forget: To whom much has been given, much will be required.





Do not be discouraged.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus and He will give you the victory.





I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, the love of truth.





Tell ye everyone that the Lord will always be faithful to His Promises, but you cannot cross your arms.





Welcome My Appeals, for only thus can ye contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





You will still see horrors everywhere, but those who remain faithful until the end will never be defeated.





Courage!





On this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary rain of grace.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on May 16, 2023





Courage, dear children!





Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience defeat.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Humanity is living far from God, and the time has come for the Great Return.





Be obedient.





God is making haste: do not put off what you have to do until tomorrow.









I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are heading for a future of great spiritual darkness.





Be a light for all those who live in the dark. I know each of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you.





Pray.

Accept my appeals, and testify everywhere that you belong to my Son Jesus!





After all the tribulation, humanity will see the mighty hand of God acting on behalf of the righteous.





This will be the time of the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





