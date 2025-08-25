VAX PUSHING GOVERNOR DIAGNOSED WITH SKIN CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has a common form of skin cancer
Sep 12, 2024
The governor said she will be having a procedure on Friday to remove it and will immediately return to work. CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZiMsNwf37Q
###
