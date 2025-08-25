BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX PUSHING GOVERNOR DIAGNOSED WITH SKIN CANCER
238 views • 1 day ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has a common form of skin cancer

Sep 12, 2024

The governor said she will be having a procedure on Friday to remove it and will immediately return to work. CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZiMsNwf37Q

###

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul : “Vaccine comes from God…and I need you to be my apostles”

 Sep 28, 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=1FM02LcG0JQ

