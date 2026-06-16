The Abandoned Missile Silo

What if an abandoned missile silo wasn't really empty? 👁️





One soldier ignored the warnings… and heard a voice asking a question nobody on the night shift ever wanted to answer.





What happened in the darkness below?





🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Yk4m6NcXSOFlvNBuDEdHU?si=0fd51b5a643a444f





#MilitaryHorror

#ghoststories

#urbanlegends

#horrorpodcast

#supernatural