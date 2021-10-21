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COVID VaqX Mandate Requires A National Exemption
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Rep Louie Gohmert - United States Congressman Serving Texas District 1 - Member of the House Committee on Judiciary
With the firings of THOUSANDS of workers prudently resistant to participating in what remains an unapproved vaccine experiment,
Americans certainly want the right to Informed Consent - which includes the right to decline healthcare. What shocks families is the pattern of studies - which makes strong science when a series of studies arrive at the same conclusion - tying the childhood vaccination schedule to what no one disagrees makes an epidemic: CHRONIC DISEASE (which has exploded since 1990 from 10% to 50% of the population).
One-third of parents already resist the schedule, and their kids need the same exemption as adults. Congressman Gohmert is introducing, then, a bill to establish true Informed Consent - the "National Informed Consent Exemption" act. Mr. Gohmert handled malpractice claims before his career in Congress and believes strongly in the sacred medical ethic of informed consent. Join Freedom Hub to hear how you can help get your congressmen and senators to pass this bill!
Commenting will be Greg Glaser, counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent and the National Health Federation - and author of the Control Group litigation behind one of the above chronic disease comparison studies.
https://gohmert.house.gov/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
With the firings of THOUSANDS of workers prudently resistant to participating in what remains an unapproved vaccine experiment,
Americans certainly want the right to Informed Consent - which includes the right to decline healthcare. What shocks families is the pattern of studies - which makes strong science when a series of studies arrive at the same conclusion - tying the childhood vaccination schedule to what no one disagrees makes an epidemic: CHRONIC DISEASE (which has exploded since 1990 from 10% to 50% of the population).
One-third of parents already resist the schedule, and their kids need the same exemption as adults. Congressman Gohmert is introducing, then, a bill to establish true Informed Consent - the "National Informed Consent Exemption" act. Mr. Gohmert handled malpractice claims before his career in Congress and believes strongly in the sacred medical ethic of informed consent. Join Freedom Hub to hear how you can help get your congressmen and senators to pass this bill!
Commenting will be Greg Glaser, counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent and the National Health Federation - and author of the Control Group litigation behind one of the above chronic disease comparison studies.
https://gohmert.house.gov/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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