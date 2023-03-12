Tony Byker - 'Entropy'

From the album ‘Eat Bugs And Save The World’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xiii-t-b-gs-nd-av-the-w-rld





Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots

ENTROPY

Feel the wind it’s calling out in vain

And the chaos which it brings

If only my soul could be persuaded

To believe all that I am told

Perhaps my mind could be invaded

And my sunbeams sold

Oh heaven help me if I’ve sinned

Shame on me and what it brings

My heart yearns for the murdered mornings

Tears fall from the broken wings

Madness pure of which it sings

I awake to see it’s not a dream

The spear enters the heart of order

May my ashes scatter in the wind

Lend me your ears, today’s a new day

The gifted hands of life adorning

Me with words I won’t obey

You and me are lunacy

You and me are barely free…

All hail discordia

Madness pure destruction

Shame you gave your life away

You refuse to take the blame

Free, entropy is all we have

Life gasping breaths