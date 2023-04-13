BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Apr 13, 2023 sermon "Your Approach to the Gospel" by Pastor Terry McGovern of the Independent Baptist Church of Anchorage
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Apr 13, 2023 sermon "Your Approach to the Gospel" by Pastor Terry McGovern of the Independent Baptist Church of Anchorage. From https://ibca-alaska.org/ 1801 E 68th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99507.  Phone Number 907 562 3004  Email Address [email protected]

"As Pastor, I would like to take this opportunity to personally invite you to visit our church. We have a warm, friendly church where our people are always excited to see new faces. We know you’ll feel more than welcome in our services.We’re a Bible-believing church. We believe the Bible has the answer for all of man’s problems, even the contemporary issues of our day. We live in uncertain times in an ever-changing world. Yet God is still God and He has not changed! Our desire and prayer is to see people know the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior, and from there grow in their walk with the Lord.
We hope that you’ll come visit with us soon and see worship in a God-honoring way with practical teaching, biblical preaching, and friendly people in a place where you’ll be very welcome!"

Service times:  Sunday School 10:00 AM

Sunday morning Service 11:00 AM

Sunday evening Service 5:00 PM

Wednesday midweek Service 7:00 PM

