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ELITES DESPERATE TO HALT PEASANT FINANCIAL REBELLION
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660 views • January 28, 2021
Right now, as I record this on the night of January 27, Wall Street is being rocked by, of all things, Gamestop. For those who haven’t been following the WallStreetBets Reddit roller-coaster over the past few days, you really do need to tune in and pay attention. (I’ve included a link to a regularly updated article at ZeroHedge in the notes below.)
What we’ve been witnessing over the past few days is a sort of peasant revolt against the elites and elite-serving system in a very cool, creative way that highlights the rank evil and rigged nature of our “free market system” a system that is actually anything but free and in which all major markets are rigged. This peasant revolt also highlights how, in this age of decentralizing technology, the peasants are now well positioned and equipped to fight back in a big way.
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Referenced article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sec-joins-biden-admin-actively-monitoring-option-volatility
Additional articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/you-can-not-purchase-additional-shares-robinhood-reportedly-removed-shuts-down-buying
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gamestop-soars-500-most-shorted-stocks-resume-surge
What we’ve been witnessing over the past few days is a sort of peasant revolt against the elites and elite-serving system in a very cool, creative way that highlights the rank evil and rigged nature of our “free market system” a system that is actually anything but free and in which all major markets are rigged. This peasant revolt also highlights how, in this age of decentralizing technology, the peasants are now well positioned and equipped to fight back in a big way.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Referenced article: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sec-joins-biden-admin-actively-monitoring-option-volatility
Additional articles: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/you-can-not-purchase-additional-shares-robinhood-reportedly-removed-shuts-down-buying
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/gamestop-soars-500-most-shorted-stocks-resume-surge
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