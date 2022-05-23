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The 13th Battalion of the 58th Brigade of the AF of Ukraine - Publicly Asks Zelensky to Stop Using the Battalion Personnel as Cannon Fodder. 052322
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140 views • May 23, 2022
The 13th battalion of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine publicly asks Zelensky to stop using the battalion personnel as cannon fodder.
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