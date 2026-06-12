World Inching Closer To World War 3 - Rising Price of Oil, Food & Other Things

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.12.2026
TRUMP CALLS OFF IRAN STRIKES
https://www.jns.org/news/u-s-news/trump-calls-off-iran-strikes-says-deal-approved-but-islamic-republic-denies-agreement-reached
INDIANS MISSING IN MISSILE ATTACK
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/west-asia-war-indians-missing-in-missile-attack-on-ship-off-oman-coast/article71085950.ece
INDIA DEPLOYS NUCLEAR WARHEADS
https://www.rt.com/india/641309-india-deploys-nuclear-warheads/
OIL PRICES JUMP
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Oil-Prices-Jump-After-US-Strikes-Iran-Over-Downed-Apache.html
TURKEY A GREATER THREAT TO ISRAEL THAN IRAN
https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/06/10/erdogan-greater-israel-threat-turkey-syria-lebanon-2026/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson