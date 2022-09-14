BIDEN CRIPPLES US ECONOMY, TRADE ISOLATION CONTINUES

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 13, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter talks about Biden taking the US into a trade war with China. This war wouldn’t just cripple the American economy but it has the ability to DESTROY it completely!
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