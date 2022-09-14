The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 13, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter talks about Biden taking the US into a trade war with China. This war wouldn’t just cripple the American economy but it has the ability to DESTROY it completely!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jz6bz-biden-cripples-us-economy-trade-isolation-continues.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.