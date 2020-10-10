The History of Mercury in Medicine.

From cosmetics in Egypt starting in 1600 BC to the present day cosmetics in the US, from use as a laxative in the 1800's to the current content in vaccines, this heavy metal has a strange and haunted past. Why did it take so very long for laws to become enacted and people to be protected? In part because mercury has been a damaging and toxic part of medical treatments for 1000s of years. However, the serious toxicity of mercury has likely always been known. We are on the verge of a potential mandatory vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. Will it contain mercury? Let's hope not. Mercury is the most dangerous toxin in the world.