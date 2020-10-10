BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The History of Mercury in Medicine.
The Mercury Channel
The Mercury Channel
169 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • October 10, 2020
From cosmetics in Egypt starting in 1600 BC to the present day cosmetics in the US, from use as a laxative in the 1800's to the current content in vaccines, this heavy metal has a strange and haunted past. Why did it take so very long for laws to become enacted and people to be protected? In part because mercury has been a damaging and toxic part of medical treatments for 1000s of years. However, the serious toxicity of mercury has likely always been known. We are on the verge of a potential mandatory vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. Will it contain mercury? Let's hope not. Mercury is the most dangerous toxin in the world.
Keywords
vaccinemercurythimerosaladjuvantmercury in vaccinescoronaviruscorona vaccinehistory of mercury
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Informed Consent ALERT: Children&#8217;s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Informed Consent ALERT: Children’s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Willow Tohi
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Coco Somers
Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy