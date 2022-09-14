X22 Financial Report Ep. 2873a - The Economic Protection Is Gone, The [CB]/[WEF] Are All Exposed

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2873a - Sept 13, 2022
The Economic Protection Is Gone, The [CB]/[WEF] Are All ExposedThe economic protection has been removed, the [CB]/[WEF] and all other players who are pushing the Great Reset are now exposed. The economy is imploding the people see this, as the [CB]/[WEF] continues to push the worse it gets for them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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