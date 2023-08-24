Eyes to See the Mysteries

Create New Account
July 23rd, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the issue of spiritual blindness in the lives of those who claim to be Christians. But Jesus made it clear WHY certain people see and others do not. Whether it is the simple doctrines of repentance and true faith in Jesus Christ, the true nature of creation, the baptism in the Holy Spirit, or dealing with demons, many Christians just can't seem to see or accept ALL that the Bible has to say on many subjects. And sadly for many, this will not change until it is too late. You don't want to miss this study as we will cover a lot of Scripture.

Keywords
jesus christrevelationmysteriesdean odle

