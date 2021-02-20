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This Is What Vote Fraud Looks Like Texas
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160 views • February 20, 2021
WE NOW HAVE PROOF WHAT HAPPENED IN TEXAS WAS A DIRECT ASSAULT BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. THIS WAS THE OPENING VOLLEY OF BIDEN’S “DARK WINTER”, NOW PROVEN
The Biden administration, via the DOE, issued the order to wreck Texas. THIS IS
WHAT VOTE FRAUD LOOKS LIKE.
http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/jim-stone-we-now-have-proof-what-happened-in-texas-was-a-direct-assault-by-the-biden-administration-this-was-the-opening-volley-of-bidens-dark-winter-video/
https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2021/02/f82/DOE%20202%28c%29%20Emergency%20Order%20-%20ERCOT%2002.14.2021.pdf
The Biden administration, via the DOE, issued the order to wreck Texas. THIS IS
WHAT VOTE FRAUD LOOKS LIKE.
http://tapnewswire.com/2021/02/jim-stone-we-now-have-proof-what-happened-in-texas-was-a-direct-assault-by-the-biden-administration-this-was-the-opening-volley-of-bidens-dark-winter-video/
https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2021/02/f82/DOE%20202%28c%29%20Emergency%20Order%20-%20ERCOT%2002.14.2021.pdf
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