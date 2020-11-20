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John Marshall, the Commerce Clause and Gibbons v Ogden
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1 view • November 20, 2020
While supporters - and opponents - of the monster state often point to 3 New Deal era cases as pivotal for expansion of federal power under the Commerce Clause, it’s important to go even further back, to 1824, and John Marshall’s landmark opinion in Gibbons v. Ogden.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 20, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 20, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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