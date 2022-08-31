Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 30, 2022 - Map, Music, Text.

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 30, 2022





▪️Ukrainian forces shelled the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Region causing a fire in Alekseevka. No casualties or significant damage are reported.





▪️Russian Armed Forces managed to expand their zone of control south of Sulyhivka and liberated the forests north of Dibrovne. Positions were occupied by AFU in the tenth of August.





▪️Fighting for the strongholds on Donetsk Ring Road continues. DPR People’s Militia's 11th Regiment managed to take the junction on the road south of Pisky. Fighting for the road bridge between Pisky and Pervomais'ke is underway.





▪️AFU attempted to counterattack on Novomaiors’ke-Yehorivka line in Vuhledar direction. Russian Armed Forces were able to figure out the enemy's plan and fired artillery at the enemy, after which Ukrainian servicemen retreated.





▪️In Kryvyi Rih-Mykolaiv direction, AFU continue their counteroffensive. Russian Armed Forces are engaged in fierce fighting in several areas of the front.





▪️For the second day in a row, AFU attempt to storm the Russian strongholds in Ol'hyne and Vysokopillya. Despite heavy fire from Russian artillery and aviation, Russian Armed Forces units are still blockaded.





▪️In Andriivka sector, Ukrainian forces concentrated a large number of personnel and military equipment near Lozova and Sukhyi Stavok.





▪️Ukrainian formations attempted another offensive on Blahodatne in Snihurivka sector. Artillery retaliatory fire destroyed strongholds in Pervomais'ke.





▪️Overnight, Russian Armed Forces pushed the enemy back to Blahodatne -Pravdyne line near Posad-Pokrovs'ke. North-east, AFU reached Lyubomyrivka and occupied Ternovi Pody, but failed to advance further.





▪️AFU attempted to attack Oleksandrivka from Tavriis'ke in the north, and along the dam across Lake Solonets' from the west, but failed.