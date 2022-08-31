BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 30, 2022 - Map, Music, Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • August 31, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 30, 2022


▪️Ukrainian forces shelled the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Region causing a fire in Alekseevka. No casualties or significant damage are reported.


▪️Russian Armed Forces managed to expand their zone of control south of Sulyhivka and liberated the forests north of Dibrovne. Positions were occupied by AFU in the tenth of August.


▪️Fighting for the strongholds on Donetsk Ring Road continues. DPR People’s Militia's 11th Regiment managed to take the junction on the road south of Pisky. Fighting for the road bridge between Pisky and Pervomais'ke is underway.


▪️AFU attempted to counterattack on Novomaiors’ke-Yehorivka line in Vuhledar direction. Russian Armed Forces were able to figure out the enemy's plan and fired artillery at the enemy, after which Ukrainian servicemen retreated.


▪️In Kryvyi Rih-Mykolaiv direction, AFU continue their counteroffensive. Russian Armed Forces are engaged in fierce fighting in several areas of the front.


▪️For the second day in a row, AFU attempt to storm the Russian strongholds in Ol'hyne and Vysokopillya. Despite heavy fire from Russian artillery and aviation, Russian Armed Forces units are still blockaded.


▪️In Andriivka sector, Ukrainian forces concentrated a large number of personnel and military equipment near Lozova and Sukhyi Stavok.


▪️Ukrainian formations attempted another offensive on Blahodatne in Snihurivka sector. Artillery retaliatory fire destroyed strongholds in Pervomais'ke.


▪️Overnight, Russian Armed Forces pushed the enemy back to Blahodatne -Pravdyne line near Posad-Pokrovs'ke. North-east, AFU reached Lyubomyrivka and occupied Ternovi Pody, but failed to advance further.


▪️AFU attempted to attack Oleksandrivka from Tavriis'ke in the north, and along the dam across Lake Solonets' from the west, but failed.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy